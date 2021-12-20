North Charleston Police investigating after Sunday night shooting at Club Vibez

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Sunday night shooting at a club on Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to NCPD, an officer in the area heard gunshots and saw muzzle flashes in the parking lot of Club Vibez shortly after 9:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, club security had “taken defensive positions.” Officers and club security conducted a sweep and found 12 total shell casings in the parking lot, but no one reported any injuries at that time.

Patrons left the club while officers remained on scene to gather information about the possible suspect.

One officer responded to Trident Medical Center after dispatch advised of the arrival of a victim with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.