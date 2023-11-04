NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Palmetto Commerce Parkway around 2 a.m.

According to NCPD, when officers arrived at the scene the vehicle was in the woods engulfed in flames and a deceased person was found outside of the vehicle.

North Charleston’s Traffic Unit and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

