NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Monday evening shooting and fire 1237 Sumner Avenue.

According to NCPD, officers were on scene as of 7:45 p.m. at the Filbin Creek Apartment Complex.

A portion of the road leading up to the complex was blocked off as well.

The Charleston County Coroner arrived shortly before 8:45 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Editor’s note: This story has been breaking and will be updated.