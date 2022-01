NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to NCPD, it happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. along the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue.

Police said that the injury was minor.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.