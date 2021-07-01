North Charleston police make arrest in shooting that left 16 year old dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested for a shooting that killed a 16-year-old last month in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Old Pine Circle the evening of June 22nd, where they located to investigate a shooting at the park.

A male victim was found in a playground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Israel Robinson was identified as a suspect through an investigation. He was located in the Pinecrest neighborhood on Wednesday and taken into custody.

Robinson is charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.