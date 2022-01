NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection to a death investigation.

The person in question is Daniel M. Hatfield (22) of North Charleston.

Hatfield is 6’0″ and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact NCPD at (843) 740-2852.