North Charleston Police responding to vandalism, pursuit off Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday afternoon responded to a vandalism at Johnson Cemetery that led to a pursuit.

According to NCPD, police were called around 1:30 p.m. over reports of a “vandalism by gunfire” at the cemetery. The suspects ran from police into the nearby Russelldale community off of Rivers Avenue.

One suspect was detained and police are still looking for the other as of 3:00 p.m.

A source confirmed that a helicopter was brought in to assist with the search. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., a unit wearing SWAT shirts and the emergency rescue squad showed up at the scene as well.

NCPD says that the suspects’ vehicle and license tag were stolen.

We have reached out to NCPD for additional information and will provide updates as this story develops.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.