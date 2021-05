NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday asked the public for help in locating Tyron Shaquan Washington (34), who is wanted for a March 23 murder at the Siesta Motor Lodge on Rivers Avenue.

Washington, who also goes by ‘Check Boi’, is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 6’3″ and 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD’s Detective Woods at (843) 740-2888 or dwoods@northcharleston.org