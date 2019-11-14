Live Now
North Charleston Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Charleston County News

Photos: North Charleston Police Department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are seeking information regarding the identity and location of a man wanted for bank robbery.

According to Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department, the robbery happened Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank on Dorchester Road.

Ash said the subject can be seen on video passing a note to the teller inside the bank.

If you see the person pictured, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

