NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday released an image of a car believed to be involved in the fatal September 15 hit and run of a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was hit at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Constitution Avenue shortly after midnight.

Police believe a dark blue 2008 Honda Odyssey with SC Tag ‘SBC 119’ was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD at (843) 607-2076.