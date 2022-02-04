North Charleston Police seized more than a dozen illegal guns in January

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has taken more than a dozen illegal guns off the streets since 2022 began.

NCPD reported they seized 16 illegally carried or possessed guns, resulting in 17 individual arrests during the month of January.

Illegal guns seized by NCPD in Jan. (NCPD Facebook)

In January, there were 27 aggravated assaults where a firearm was the weapon. This includes instances when a person was shot, shot at, or the firearm was pointed, presented, or displayed. There were four people shot during January.

In all of 2021, North Charleston police reported 97 shooting incidents and 35 murders.

“Our officers are dedicated to keep our city and citizens safe and reduce crime in our community,” NCPD said on Facebook.