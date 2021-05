NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Centers, Charleston Hispanic Association, and Palmetto Palace Mobile Medical Clinic are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

On Saturday, May 8, the mobile clinic will be at the Alston Arms Apartments (2410 Alston Avenue) in North Charleston to vaccinate community members.

700 doses of the single-shot J&J vaccine are available for those who qualify.

The clinic begins at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.