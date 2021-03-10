North Charleston receives donation of 25,000 face masks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston on Wednesday received a donation of 25,000 masks from a Massachusetts-based office furniture manufacturer.

Beginning Thursday, North Charleston residents can visit the Felix Davis Community Center, the Northwoods Community Center, or the North Charleston Athletic Center to receive a mask.

North Charleston Police Department officers will also distribute masks to vulnerable populations.

School resource officers will hand masks out to students at schools in North Charleston as well.

