North Charleston releases audio, video of Jamal Sutherland arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey on Wednesday released a video response regarding the North Charleston Police Department’s role in the arrest of Jamal Sutherland, who later died while at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The video contains excerpts of the initial 9-1-1 call from the behavioral health center in which Sutherland was a patient. The caller says that patients are fighting and that several people are in danger.

The situation escalates and the caller says that Jamal [Sutherland] has assaulted a staff member. She then calls for help multiple times.

When asked how many people are hurt, the caller estimates over 10 people were injured in the event.

North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officers arrive at the center and speak with staff about detaining patients.

Summey makes clear that although it was a mental health crisis, Sutherland could not be transported to a mental health center because he was already at a mental health center. He said that NCPD officers had an obligation to safely transport him to a secure location, which they did by taking him to jail.

Limited video of Sutherland’s encounter with NCPD officers shows him in an agitated state screaming at officers not to touch him.

Officers let Sutherland go, still handcuffed, and ask him to stand against a wall. Sutherland continues yelling while officers and a jail nurse keep him in the designated area.

Once he was calm enough, he was escorted from the intake area to the jail.

The footage ends there.

Summey says that he hopes the video sheds light on the respect and patience shown by his officers.