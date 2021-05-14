North Charleston releases bodycam, 911 call from Jamal Sutherland arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston on Friday released extended body camera footage from the night of January 4, when Sutherland was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Sutherland died hours later as detention center deputies attempted to remove him from his cell to go to a bond hearing.

North Charleston also released the initial 13-minute 911 call, in which a staff member from Palmetto Behavioral Health can be heard saying that multiple people are in danger and that they need help immediately.

She says that Sutherland assaulted a staff member and that other patients became involved in the scuffle.

Previously, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey looked to wash his hands of the blame, saying that his deputies did exactly what they were supposed to do.