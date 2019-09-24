North Charleston residents speak out against I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Action Network is speaking out against the South Carolina Department of Transportation in regards to the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project.

The massive 1.1 billion dollar project could directly impact homes in North Charleston. While the plan is still in the research and data collection phase, members of multiple neighborhoods in the area want their voices heard.

Caroline Russell has been a resident of the North Charleston area for over 50 years. She can’t imagine living anywhere else.

“We cook, bake,have family reunions, cookouts; we have a lot of fun in that house,” says Russell. “I raised my grand-kids in that house, my children, my great-grand father, my great-grandmother, everybody…I’m not gonna give it up without a fight.”

At today’s press conference, Edward Bryant, the President of the North Charleston NAACP branch, announced that they are joining forces with the National Action Network.

“We live, we buy food, we shop with you guys and do everything under the sun with you,” says Bryant. “Now you want to disrespect us by coming in and telling us that we’re going to move. We’re not going to move.”

The SCDOT wants to hear community concerns about the project. Starting on November 13th, they will be holding public meetings to help keep everyone updated on the project’s status.

Here’s a full list of meetings from now until the end of December.