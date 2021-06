CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday thanked two young entrepreneurs for their work helping children in need.

Quin and Bryson — both 13 — started “Biques for a Cause,” a company that repairs bikes and donates 10% of proceeds to the Special Olympics.

When the boys realized that they had extra bikes, they decided to donate them. They dropped off five bikes at NCPD’s South precinct, which were promptly given to neighborhood kids.