NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston city leaders will break ground Wednesday on a $20M redevelopment project.

The project will reimagine Park Circle to meet the evolving needs of the community.

Mayor Keith Summey said that the facility is designed to better serve all of the citizens of North Charleston.

Updates will include a new community building featuring a theater and meeting rooms, the largest inclusive playground in the southeast, an inclusive baseball field, a performance/event space, a garden, a green space, and walking trails, according to the city.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.