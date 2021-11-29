North Charleston to host Christmas tree lighting, festival and parade

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will welcome the season with several events including a Christmas festival and parade.

It all begins with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 3rd from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Felix C. Davis Community Center.

The North Charleston High School Chorus and Band will perform holiday songs, and Mayor Keith Summey will flip the switch on the 40’ tree. Guests are then invited to walk around the circle to enjoy the tree and light displays.

North Charleston’s annual Christmas Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, December 4th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The festival will feature live holiday music, hayrides, food, decorations, visits with Santa, and a parade at the Felix Davis Community Center and around the circle.

The Christmas parade will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Throughout the month, community members are invited to walk or drive around the circle to enjoy the light and Christmas tree displays through the new year.