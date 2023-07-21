NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston is set to host the 2023 Dixie Majors World Series at the Kenny Wilkinson Baseball Complex at Collins Park over the next six days.

The action-packed tournament brings together baseball players from 11 southern states from July 21 through the 26 and showcases talented athletes from the community.

The North Charleston Majors, who claimed their 10th world series title last year, will take on the team from Halifax County, Virginia during the first game Friday night.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to rally behind our local team,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “I invite all residents and visitors to join us at Collins Park and experience the exhilaration of high-level baseball. We have worked hard to ensure a top-notch venue and an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. We look forward to hosting a memorable week of baseball.”

This is the fifth time North Charleston has hosted the world series.

Tickets cost $10 for a day pass per person and $8 day pass for students and seniors. Children six and under are free.

WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

Games Scheduled Opening Night – Friday July 21, 2023

Game #1 – North Charleston, SC (Host) vs. Halifax County, VA 5:00 PM – Field #1

Game #2 – Laurel-JC, Mississippi vs. Flyer Baseball, TN 7:30 PM – Field #1

Games Scheduled – Saturday July 22, 2023

Game #3 – West Georgia Moved to Game #8 BYE

Game #4 – Westminster, SC vs. Hernando County, FL 11:30 AM – Field #2 (CSU)

Game #5 – Southland, LA vs. Columbia County, GA 9:00 AM – Field #1

Game #6 – South Fulton, TN vs. Marshall, Texas 11:30 AM – Field #1

Game #7 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 3:00 PM – Field #1

Game #8 – West Georgia vs. Winner Game #4 4:00 PM – Field #2 (CSU)

Game #9 – Winner Game #5 vs. Winner Game #6 6:00 PM – Field #1

Games Scheduled – Sunday July 23, 2023

Game #10 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 9:00 AM – Field #1

Game #11 – Loser Game #4 moves to Game #14 BYE

Game #12 – Loser Game #5 vs. Loser Game #6 11:30 AM – Field #2 (CSU)

Game #13 – Loser Game #8 vs. Loser Game #7 11:30 AM – Field #1

Game #14 – Winner Game #11 vs. Winner Game #12 2:30 PM – Field #2 (CSU)

Game #15 – Loser Game #9 vs. Winner Game #10 2:30 PM – Field #1

Game #16 – Winner Game #9 vs. Winner Game #8 5:30 PM – Field #1

Games Scheduled – Monday July 24, 2023

Game #17 – Winner Game #14 vs. Winner Game #13 10:00 AM – Field #1

Game #18 – Loser Game #16 vs. Winner Game #15 1:00 PM – Field #1

Game #19 – Winner Game #16 vs. Winner Game #7 6:00 PM – Field #1

Games Scheduled – Tuesday July 25, 2023

Game #20 – Winner Game #17 vs. Loser Game #19 10:00 AM – Field #1

Game #21 – Winner Game #19 vs. Winner Game #18 1:00 PM – Field #1

Game #22 – Winner Game #21 vs. Winner Game #20 6:00 PM – Field #1