NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Cultural Arts Department will host a special theater presentation in honor of Juneteenth.

Lady in White Productions will perform When I First Remember, an interactive and musical story recounting the journey of African slaves to the Lowcountry and the development of Gullah Geechee culture.

The family-friendly play also explores “the origin and significance of the Juneteenth holiday.”

The performance will take place at Centerpoint Church (1520 Remount Road) at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at this link or at the door.