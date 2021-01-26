North Charleston VA clinic to open part of new facility for Veteran vaccination distribution

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will open a portion of its new facility on Rivers Avenue to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations to Veterans.

In a press release on Tuesday, leaders with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center say the new 75,000 sq. ft. facility is scheduled to fully open over the summer, but it will temporarily serve as a vaccination clinic beginning next month to meet the demands of veterans who are requesting the vaccine.

The facility will begin administering the inoculations at the site, located at 6450 Rivers Avenue, beginning February 1st.

Veterans age 70 and older who are enrolled in VA health care are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this location, by appointment.

The clinic will be able to vaccinate up to 5,000 Veterans per week, dependent on the availability of vaccines.

“We were approved to be one of the first VA facilities to distribute both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and we are eager to get the vaccine to as many Veterans as possible,” said Scott Isaacks, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center CEO. “Our goal is to distribute vaccines as quickly as we can and as soon as they arrive.”

Veterans who are eligible for the vaccine should call 843-789-6900 to schedule an appointment. The appointment line will be available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has already distributed 5,325 COVID-19 vaccines.

Veterans who have already received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center located at 109 Bee Street in downtown Charleston, should return to that same location for their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after their first dose.

Veterans can locate the date of their first dose of the vaccine on their Vaccination Card.

Any Veterans who have already been contacted by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and have a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment should keep the date and time of that appointment at the location scheduled.