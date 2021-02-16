North Charleston warming center to open Tuesday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Aldersgate Warming Shelter will open on Tuesday night to provide a reprieve from the cold.

The shelter, located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston, will hold registration from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. unless you have previously arranged to enter the shelter at another time.

Those seeking shelter from the cold temperatures will be offered a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, and a place to sleep.

For a connecting ride to the shelter, you can board a CARTA bus via route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

The shelter will have a 40-person capacity due to social distancing requirements. You are encouraged to arrive early. All guests will be screened before being allowed to enter and must wear a mask.

Pets will not be allowed. The shelter will close Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.