North Charleston woman found guilty of felony animal cruelty

Nakida Gathers has been sentenced to 2 years in prison after being found guilty of one count of felony animal cruelty for ill treatment of animals.

Gathers is serving a suspended sentence with credit for time served, as well as 2 years of probation and 150 hours of community service.

According to the Charleston Animal Society, in January of 2017, 8 dogs were found “at a North Charleston residence in terrible conditions” and one dog was found dead.

One of the dogs was in critical condition and required a blood transfusion, IV fluids, and a parasite treatment.

The Charleston Animal Society received and treated all of the dogs, some of which were eventually adopted into new homes.

The North Charleston Police Department’s Animal Control Unit oversaw the investigation.