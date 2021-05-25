North Charleston woman remembers she had lottery ticket in her purse, wins $30,000

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman says she’s going on a test drive after winning $30,000 on a lottery ticket.

The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she had been carrying the ticket around in her purse after buying it at the Green Pantry on Ashley Phosphate Road.

It was around 4:00 a.m. when she grabbed the ticket, scratched it, and thought she was dreaming when she realized how much she won.

“I almost lost my mind,” she said.

The lucky player is now searching for a new car. “I’ve been wanting to buy a new car for a year,” she said.

Green Pantry in North Charleston received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 480,000 to win the first top prize of $30,000 in the ($2) 7-11-21® LIVE! game.