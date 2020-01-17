North Charleston’s inclusive kickball league finds joy in friendly competition

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Friends of all ages and abilities meet once a month at the Charleston Convention Center for a kickball tournament. While the sport itself can teach lifelong skills; friendship is at the forefront.

The idea was sparked when the North Charleston Recreation Department realized that those with special needs had a lack of available sports.

“So we looked at our recreational department and realized that we need to be little bit more intentional in our planning to include everyone,” says Program Director Kathy Kackley, “Kickball is something that everyone loves to play.”

The joy in the room is simply contagious.

The league is made up of Students from North Charleston High School and members of Club Horizons of Charleston. They take turns playing against eachother with the help of North Charleston first responders.

Program Coordinator Katrina Page says that the players look forward to kickball for the entire month.

“The energy is very high in there,” she says. “It does get competitive, they always try to support eachother while they’re playing, but they also want their team to win as well.”





When asking the team members their favorite part about playing kickball, the answer was simple: friendship.

“It’s just a good social outlet, there’s lots of good obviously with gross motor and fine motor skills, but I think it’s more the friendships they’ve made,” says Kackley.

To see a schedule of events from North Charleston Recreation Department, click here.