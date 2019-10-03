Northside Drive murder suspect due in bond court Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston murder suspect is expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to Northside Dr. on September 24th in reference to a shooting. On scene officers located a deceased victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.

During the investigation, a vehicle occupied by 31-year-old Thomas James Capers was located. A vehicle pursuit ensued, ending in a collision where Capers then fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest Capers without further incident.

Capers was arrested for charges related to the pursuit. During the pursuit, police say Capers threw a bag away. Officers located the bag and found a firearm that matched the murder weapon. After further tests, police determined the firearm matched the weapon used during the homicide.

Capers is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

He is set to appear in bond court on Thursday, October 3rd at 10:00 a.m.