Northwoods and Citadel Malls to reopen Friday with protective measures in place

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Lowcountry malls are set to reopen Friday morning after being shutdown due to the coronavirus.

The Citadel Mall in West Ashley and Northwoods Mall in North Charleston are set to re-open at 11:00 a.m.

Citadel Mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Northwoods Mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Protective measures will be in place at both malls, including not allowing groups of more than 10 people inside.

Food court dining and children’s play areas are also closed until further notice.