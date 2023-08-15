CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released a preliminary report on an August 1 helicopter crash involving a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

The helicopter crashed near the Charleston International Airport around 3:30 p.m. after completing a routine maintenance trip to Sumter.

According to the report, The pilot — identified as Lt. Scott Martray — “reported that after about 35 minutes of flight, the helicopter started to yaw slowly to the right.” He tried to apply the left pedal, but said “it felt as if the pedals were not attached.”

Martray notified the Charleston airport and declared an emergency, then began trying to safely land the helicopter, the NTSB said.

“He set up for a straight-in approach to runway 15. While crossing the runway threshold, about 20 ft above ground level (agl), the helicopter started to yaw to the right. He lowered the collective, but the helicopter continued to yaw right. He then reduced the throttle and attempted to maintain a level attitude. The helicopter struck the ground adjacent to the runway at a high rate of descent, coming to rest in the grass adjacent to runway 15. The tail rotor boom severed during the impact sequence.”

Martray was injured during the crash landing and released from the hospital the following day. The helicopter was significantly damaged.

Investigators examining the wreckage found “one of the two bolts that secure the lever assemblies in the tail rotor control system was missing. The other bolt was in place but loose; the cotter pin for its attachment nut was missing.” Those bolts had been replaced during recent maintenance on June 28.

The NTSB is continuing to further investigate the wreckage.