NTSB releases preliminary report on Don Holt Bridge crash that injured Charleston County deputy, killed tow truck driver

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a crash that killed a tow truck driver and injured a Charleston County deputy on the Don Holt Bridge in July of 2020.

While no new information was released about the crash, it did detail some of the actions that occurred during the incident on the morning of July 1st, 2020.

According to the report, the deputy and tow truck driver were assisting a disabled vehicle in the far-right westbound lane of the Don Holt bridge.

Photo: CCSO

When the driver of the disabled vehicle exited his vehicle to speak with the tow truck driver, the deputy exited his patrol car and asked the driver to safely return to his car.

Moments later, the driver of a Ford F350 pick-up truck with an attached trailer slammed into the stopped vehicles, seriously injuring the deputy and sending the tow truck driver over the side of the bridge wall.

According to the report, the driver of the Ford truck was engaged in a commercial interstate trip at the time of the crash.

The NTSB is still investigating the circumstances of the crash, the commercial operation of the pick-up truck, and highway issues.

No charges have been filed in this case. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT Team said their investigation is on-going.