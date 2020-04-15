NWS confirms EF-2 tornado moved across Edisto Beach on Monday, may have started as waterspout

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado moved through Edisto Beach early Monday morning.

Officials with NWS said the tornado touched down at about 8:15 a.m. with winds of 125 mph.

The tornado traveled 1.16 miles with a width of 140 yards.

Officials say the tornado likely began as a waterspout off the coast before moving inland across Edisto Beach.

It ripped portions or large sections of roofs off six homes on the beach. A home that was impacted the most was located on the beach along Palmetto Blvd. Glass doors and windows were broken at the home and large sections of the roof were removed and a wall facing the road of the home was pushed towards the road.

The tornado also damaged multiple trees, blew out windows on homes, a boat and several vehicles were damaged, and a trailer was flipped over on the island as it moved through.

NWS researchers say the tornado dissipated around 8:17 a.m. in the marsh after leaving Edisto Beach.

Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported.

The last EF-2 tornado in that area happened on Johns Island in 2015.