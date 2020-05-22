NWS confirms tornado hit Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Johns Island on Wednesday, May 20.

According to NWS, the EF-1 tornado touched down around 11:47 a.m. just south of Chisolm Road, west of Chaineybriar Lane, and moved eastward 0.77 miles before dissipating southeast of Overlook Road. The tornado had winds of 95 mph and was 300 yards wide.

Most damage was to trees, which were snapped and uprooted, according to NWS. Some homes “sustained mainly minor roof damage due to falling trees and/or large limbs.” No injuries or fatalities were reported.

