CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a fire danger statement for Tuesday as dry and windy conditions are expected.

According to NWS, there is an enhanced fire danger areas in southern South Carolina and southeast Georgia due to low humidity and high winds.

Charleston’s minimum relative humidity forecast for Tuesday is 23%.

Via NWS

The statement discourages burning from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through 7:00 p.m. While burning is not prohibited, NWS is asking people to refer to local authorities for guidelines and use extreme caution when burning.

Dry conditions are also forecast for Wednesday, but a fire danger statement has not yet been issued.