MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Oceanside’s assistance football coach, Nate Green, has passed away.

Chad Grier, the team’s former head coach, shared a message on Twitter sending his condolences.

In the tweet, Grier said Coach Green’s legacy will live on through all of us whom he impacted with love, kindness, courage and toughness.

“Nate brought out the best in people. He made me better by knowing him,” he said.

RIP Coach Nate Green. Thank you to all who prayed for and with him. His legacy will live on through all of us whom he impacted with love, kindness, courage and toughness. #OceansideFootballFamily pic.twitter.com/jRRRbCNgWS — Chad Grier (@ChadGrier_) May 11, 2020

Green has worked with Oceanside football for the past three seasons.