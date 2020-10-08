Officers calling for parents to help with traffic issues around Mount Pleasant Academy

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say they need help from parents regarding traffic around Mount Pleasant Academy.

The agency says parents are often lining up to pick their children up very early, which is causing traffic to back up onto Center Street and surrounding roadways.

“We then have cars driving the wrong way on Center Street to get around traffic,” the department said in a plea to parents.

The Mount Pleasant Traffic Bureau said they will be in the area for enforcement to help curb the issue.

“It would be helpful if parents would not line up so early so that traffic is not backed up, as this becomes a safety issue,” officers said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES