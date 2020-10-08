Officers calling for parents to help with traffic issues around Mount Pleasant Academy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say they need help from parents regarding traffic around Mount Pleasant Academy.

The agency says parents are often lining up to pick their children up very early, which is causing traffic to back up onto Center Street and surrounding roadways.

“We then have cars driving the wrong way on Center Street to get around traffic,” the department said in a plea to parents.

The Mount Pleasant Traffic Bureau said they will be in the area for enforcement to help curb the issue.

“It would be helpful if parents would not line up so early so that traffic is not backed up, as this becomes a safety issue,” officers said.