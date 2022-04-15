TONIGHT on News 2: We speak with the crews who helped free the dolphin. Catch the story on News 2 at 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol recently helped to free an entangled dolphin after it became caught in a crab pot line last week on the Ashley River.

The harbor patrol officers worked with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network to free the dolphin from the line.

“Marine mammal protection is essential to our ecosystem and the wellbeing of several species here in Charleston. Thankfully this rescue ended positively, and the dolphin appeared to be in good health,” said Charleston PD.

Leaders with the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network said they have responded to two incidents of dolphins entangled in crab pot lines in the past three weeks.

“Unfortunately, one didn’t make it but the second was successfully disentangled with the help of the Charleston Police Department,” they said, also reminding people that feeding and harassing marine mammals is illegal.

Police say if you see a marine mammal in distress, it’s imperative that you call 1-800-WHALE-HELP. Do not attempt to rescue the animal yourself to avoid injury to yourself or the animal.