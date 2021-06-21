Officers’ Housing on former Charleston Navy Base open for tours Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Officers’ Housing District of the former Charleston Navy Base will be open for tours on Saturday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Among the buildings included in the tour will be the Admiral’s House, Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, and the Gatekeeper’s Inn at Quarters F.

The Admiral’s House was built in 1905 for the Commandant of the Charleston Navy Yard. For 90 years, the highest-ranking Officer at the base lived in the home.

A recent $4.3 million renovation “has returned the Admiral’s House to its former grandeur,” and it is now used as an event location.

The Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel was built in 1944 “as a non-denominational chapel for all sailors and their families.” Following a 2006 renovation and relocation, the chapel is also now used as an event venue.

The Gatekeepers in at Quarters F was built in 1898 and purchased by the Navy to serve as a temporary residence for the Admiral while the Admiral’s House was being built. It is the oldest residence in the Officers’ Housing District. Currently, it is used as a bed and breakfast, as well as an event venue.