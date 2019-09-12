Man found with gunshot wounds outside West Ashley apartment, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in West Ashley on Tuesday.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to 1840 Carriage Lane – the Aster Place Apartments – in reference to someone being shot around 9:00 p.m.

Once at the scene, Francis said officers noticed a black male who has been shot in the leg three times outside of the apartment complex.

The Charleston Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene and treated the victim. He was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central detective.