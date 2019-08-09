Charleston PD investigating fatal shooting on Hanover Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on Hanover Street in downtown Charleston.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, an adult male was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday where he later died.

A witness said he saw someone on the ground attempting to give the victim CPR.

That witness is a military veteran who said his instinct was to help save the victim’s life, so he jumped in to help as well.

“I ended up taking over rescue breaking, the individual was shot in the chest at least one time – I heard once, I heard twice, I don’t know, I didn’t see – they were applying pressure the entire time. My shirt is in my truck covered in blood,” said Jonathan Lubecky.

Dispatch said the initial call for the shooting came in just before 8:00 p.m.

That victim’s name has not yet been released. Count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Anyone with information about that shooting is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.