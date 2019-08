NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The vehicle is of interest in a murder investigation, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

If you have any information in reference to this vehicle or its occupants please contact NCPD Detectives.

If you have information, please call the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076.

If you wish to remain anonymous and/or receive a reward for a tip that leads to an ARREST call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111