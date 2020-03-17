Officials address concerns about cruise ship disembarking in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A representative from the SC State Emergency Response Team addressed concerns about the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship that disembarked in Charleston on Monday.

According to the statement, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) worked with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Cruise Ship Task Force and the Senior Ship Physician to ensure the safety of passengers and the community.

All 2,441 passengers were monitored regularly throughout the ship’s voyage to Nassau, Bahamas, and “no passengers were exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

A member of the port’s cruise operations team advised DHEC that “cruise ships have a health protocol that if triggered requires the ship to contact the CDC,” and as of late Sunday afternoon, the health protocol had not been triggered.

DHEC reached out to the CDC to double check the CDC’s reports of cruise ship passengers ill with COVID-19 like symptoms, and none were found on the Carnival Sunshine.

Additionally, a physician with the CDC COVID-19 Cruise Ship Task Force “recommended against temperature checks or other health screenings of passengers disembarking.”

DHEC provided ship officials with the CDC’s travel health alert card and “recommended distribution to all passengers prior to or upon disembarking” so that passengers are aware of symptoms consistent with COVID-19.