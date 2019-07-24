Officials: Authorities search for missing boater in Charleston Harbor

Courtesy of the Coast Guard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are searching Wednesday for a possible person in the water in the Charleston Harbor.

David Lucas with the S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources confirms DNR marine units are assisting local authorities and the Coast Guard in the search for a missing boater.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a report from the Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant of a 25-foot Pro-Line crabbing vessel in idol with no one on board.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Charleston 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew were launched to assist.

The Cormorant crew located a shoe, live bait and catch on board the vessel.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston

Coast Guard Station Charleston

Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Charleston Police Department

North Charleston Fire Department

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Anyone with information should contact Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050