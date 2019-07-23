Officials discuss Pruning Project and how it impacts the area

Dominion Energy is going before Isle of Palms city council to give a presentation on tree pruning on the island.

This is ahead of Dominion Energy pruning trees next month. There will also be a community information session for residents to learn about what pruning is and what safety measures Dominion Energy has in place.

That workshop is happening on August 7th at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

Representatives from Dominion Energy will be there to answer questions residents may have and to discuss how the project will impact your community.

The Pruning Project is set to extend more than 17 miles throughout the island and will continue through the fall.