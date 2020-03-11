Officials discussing future of Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – BBC News reports that the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) player councils met on Wednesday to discuss “a possible six week suspension of both the ATP and WTA Tours” in light of concerns about the Coronavirus.

If the councils decide to move forward with the suspension, the Volvo Car Open, which takes place on Daniel Island from April 4-12, would be impacted.

Volvo Tennis Officials said that Tournament Director, Bob Moran, “is having conversations with multiple groups with potential updates coming [Thursday].”

We will continue following this developing story.

