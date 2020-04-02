Officials: Fake letters claim ‘healthy’ CofC students can participate in MUSC COVID-19 vaccine trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the City of Charleston say they’ve learned fake letters are being sent out to College of Charleston students regarding a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter says the city’s Public Service Department and Medical University of South Carolina are seeking “healthy students” between 18 and 22 to participate in phase one of testing for a vaccine trial.

It also says each participant will be paid $5,000 at the end of the 30-day study period.

City of Charleston’s Director of Communications, Jack O’Toole, says these letters are fake and there is no vaccine trial.

Fake scam letter

“The letters instruct the recipient to show up in person at 180 Lockwood for a health screening,” said O’Toole. “There is no health screening located at 180 Lockwood.”

He said citizens should continue to follow the city’s ‘stay at home’ ordinance. Anyone who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 should go to MUSC’s telehealth website at musc.care to be screened for testing.