Officials investigating early morning house fire on Johns Island, no injuries reported

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire on John’s Island.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 1:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire on Summertrees Blvd.

When officials arrived on the scene, the fire consumed the entire house but two occupants were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly upon arrival, but the damages were a total loss, said officials with the Charleston Fire Department.

Officials are waiting for daylight to continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.