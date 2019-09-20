Officials: Lowcountry man arrested in double homicide case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies made an arrest on the Dundrum homicide case.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash stated that the North Charleston Police, along with City of Charleston Police, FBI, US Marshalls, and ATF arrested Shamar Latrell Stanley of Charleston.

Stanley has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for the double homicide at 5701 Dundrum on September 15.

Stanley’s bond hearing will be at 10 a.m. at Charleston County Bond court.

The investigation is ongoing.