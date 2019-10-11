Officials: N. Charleston murder suspect putting up fight on extradition back to the Lowcountry

The man accused of killing his wife in September is putting up a fight against his extradition back to the Lowcountry.

Officials stated that Romane Clare is looking to stop the extradition after he was arrested in Florida following the murder of Ebony Clare.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say arrests have been made in both of Thursday night’s shootings.

The first shooting happened on Whitney Drive. 37-year-old Ebony Clare died at the hospital after being shot in the back. Her husband, Romane Clare, is now charged with her murder.

Police in Fort Lauderdale apprehended Clare over the weekend. He is currently being held in the Broward County Jail awaiting extradition and a hearing this week.

There is no word yet when his bond is scheduled for.

Less than 90-minutes after the shooting on Whitney Drive, officers found a shooting victim in a car in the Walmart parking lot on Dorchester Road.

Ke’varius Marquis Sparks, 18, of Savannah, Georgia is charged with attempted murder.

He is currently in jail in Brunswick County, Georgia and will also be extradited to Charleston. There is no word yet on when his bond hearing will be held.