Officials clearing scene after smoke appeared at local assisted living facility, no injuries reported

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department and the City of Charleston Fire Department are on the scene of a reported structure fire at a local retirement community.

According to dispatch, a structure fire was reported at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday morning at Myers Hall Assisted Living in the Bishop Gadsden Community.

Sarah Tipton, President/CEO, tells News 2 that smoke was coming from an office room within the building causing the early morning evacuation of residents.

No injuries were reported due to the incident and officials began clearing out and letting residents back into the building just after 7:30 a.m.

Tipton thanks first responders for their quick response to the situation.

BREAKING: Crews on scene of reported structure fire at Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community. Details still limited. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/Ye3hCuBgCh — Amaris L. Jenkins (@AmarisJenkinsTV) November 10, 2021

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.