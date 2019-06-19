Officials respond to reports of a possible drowning on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders were dispatched to a possible drowning on the Isle of Palms this afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 12:02 p.m. near 40th Avenue.

Charleston County EMS, Isle of Palms Fire and Police were dispatched to the scene.

Witnesses say a man was pulled from the water and taken away in an ambulance.

